Live music fills Wells Market Place

All ready to play: Paul Cannon, ZZ Birmingham, Ursula Billington and Alan Hudson Lavinia Byrne, left, brought cakes which she gave to coronavirus volunteers and stewards like Dougal and Ann Mackay Compere Allan Trinder, right with the GFM sound team Lee Simpson and Ian Liversidge

Visitors and locals were treated on Bank Holiday Monday to the first live concert in Wells since lockdown.

The music was provided by the Wells Jazz Collective, the venue was Wells Market Place and more than 200 enjoyed it with social distancing.

This free event was organised to cheer up people in these strange Covid-19 times, show potential uses of the Market Place and support local live music.

Cafes and restaurants also benefitted with their busy tables and chairs out in the sunshine.

“What a fantastic afternoon it was,” said Mark Stringer, Director of Music at Wells Cathedral School, “with wonderful jazz and a European al fresco feel as residents and visitors enjoyed eating and drinking on a summer afternoon.

“The Market Place really came to life.”

The compere was Allan Trinder of GFM community radio who normally spends August Bank Holiday doing the commentary for the Wells Moat Boat Races, which were cancelled this year.

A collection by the stewards raised more than £500 which will be used to start a Covid Recovery Fund for live music venues and musicians whose finances have been hit hard by the coronavirus restrictions.

The event was organised by Paul Cannon from the Wells Jazz Collective, Wells Independents and the Wells Coronavirus Network.

“We are delighted that the event was such a success and hope it will lead the way to more happening in this wonderful venue,” said Paul.

“We are also grateful to the great guys from GFM who gave their time to provide and run the PA system.”

