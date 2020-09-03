Lidl submit plans to build replacement store on neighbouring Travis Perkins site

Posted: 03.09.20 at 11:17 by Tim Lethaby



The current Lidl store in Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

Discount supermarket Lidl has submitted plans to build a new, replacement store on the neighbouring Travis Perkins site.

A planning application for the demolition of existing buildings and erection of Class A1 retail store, car park and external areas, access and associated works at Travis Perkins Trading Co Ltd, Strawberry Way South, Wells, has been submitted to Mendip District Council on behalf of Lidl by Mr D Preece.

Lidl is undertaking a nationwide programme of modernising its stores in response to advances in technology, especially with regard to store construction and energy efficiency.

The upgrading of older stores, such as the Wells store, has therefore become a priority. A detailed survey of the existing store has been undertaken by the company in order to identify the scope of works required to bring the store up to Lidl’s company standards.

Due to the extensive works required, the supermarket chain says it will be more cost and time-effective to replace the existing foodstore and build a new, up-to-date building.

It is, therefore, proposed to demolish the Travis Perkins builders’ merchants and to build a replacement Lidl store in its place.

The existing Lidl store will continue to operate during the construction period. However, once the replacement store is complete, Lidl plan to close the existing store at the end of one working day and transfer operations from the existing store to the replacement store, which will start trading the next working day.

The vacated store will then be made available for occupation by a new non-food retail occupier.

The proposed development will have 88 parking spaces, to include six mobility impaired spaces, eight parent and child spaces and two electric vehicle charging points, together with bicycle parking facilities.