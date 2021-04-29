JP (Automatic Transmissions) Ltd bouncing back from pandemic by moving into new 4x4 market

Posted: 29.04.21 at 12:13 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

From left, Pammy Crummay, Bruce and Emma Palmer

The main sponsor of Wells Nub News is diversifying into a new market as it bounces back out of the Covid pandemic.

JP (Automatic Transmissions) Ltd has moved into a new market for 4x4 transfer cases and parts, dealing with clients across the country.

Run by brother and sister team Bruce and Emma Palmer, JPAT’s regular market is providing automatic transmissions parts and reconditioned torque converters to customers all over the world for cars, passenger vehicles, buses and coaches, and agricultural and industrial plant equipment.

They say they have found that supplying 4x4 transfer cases works seamlessly alongside their existing operations, as they have been accustomed to working with these sectors and supplying nationally and internationally for decades, as the company was founded in 1975.

Bruce told Wells Nub News: “Diversifying into supplying 4x4 transfer cases and their associate parts was a natural development in terms of our existing product and service range.

“The decision was partly catalysed when we were approached to become a transfer case distributor by an international OEM transfer unit manufacturer. We haven’t looked back since!

“Being a transfer case supplier allows us to deal with garages who we have not worked with to date, because they do not recondition automatic transmission units in house.

“They can, however, fit complete transfer units, which opens up an exciting new market for us and them.

“This will primarily be a nationally-focused aspect of the business. There have been occasions when we have supplied 4x4 transfer cases internationally, although this is less likely given that there is an international network of distributors.”

Like many independent businesses, trading during the pandemic was difficult for JPAT, but with this new aspect of the businesses, Bruce and Emma are looking forward to an exciting future.

“There were overnight changes to make and manage, like furloughing staff, risk assessing our work place and minimising the possibility of Covid-19 infection,” said Emma.

“In the first lockdown sales were incredibly unpredictable. A year in, that’s easing, and we are much more accustomed to managing very flexibly, with the unknown being the new normal, if there’s anything normal about these times.

“We count ourselves as very fortunate to work with the people we do - staff, customers and suppliers, who couldn’t have been more supportive.

“Now that we’re starting to recover from the first two waves of the pandemic, we’re looking forward to having more time to open to this wider market, supplying a product that’s less niched than our existing products and services, bringing us a wider customer base, locally and nationally.”

Based in Upper Langford, JPAT has strong links to Wells as Bruce lives in East Harptree, and his mother Pammy Crummay, who helped found the business, lives in the city and is a former councillor.

Click here to visit the JPAT website, and view all their products and services, including the new 4x4 transfer cases and parts.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Wells firefighters help rescue cat from fire in Cheddar

Read more... Firefighters from Wells helped to rescue a cat from a fire in Cheddar yesterday afternoon (April 28). Just before 4pm, four fire engines from Chedd...