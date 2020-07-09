JP (Automatic Transmissions) Ltd to become main sponsor of Wells Nub News

Posted: 09.07.20 at 11:00 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Bruce Palmer, who is managing director of JPAT The JPAT offices

Wells Nub News is proud to announce that JP (Automatic Transmissions) Ltd will become our primary sponsor. This will enable Nub News to produce the latest news and opinion from our beautiful city.

JP (Automatic Transmissions) Ltd (or JPAT, or JPs as it’s more often known) began life in Bristol in October 1975, founded by husband and wife, John and Pam, and since then has become leading suppliers of automatic transmission parts across the UK and worldwide.

During the 1990s, the next generation of the Palmer family, Bruce and Emma (John and Pam’s two children) began working at JPAT, having grown up within the family business.

In 2003, the company moved to its current premises in Upper Langford, and the business has grown and developed from there. Bruce is now the managing director, and co-owner along with Emma.

Bruce lives in East Harptree and has strong links to Wells. His mum lives in Mill Street and is a councillor for the Central Ward of Wells City Council.

As a long-standing business in the area, they are keen to support a free, independent local news service like Nub News.

The JPAT offices

“The local news industry is changing fast and we want to be part of what Nub News stands for,” said Bruce.

“We believe Nub News is re-inventing local news coverage, by mixing reporters covering important events and stories, with contributed, Nubbed news from the community. We are big believers in helping local businesses and supporting local organisations, and it is clear that Nub News are too.

“As a company we’ve been sponsors over the years for a number of local sports teams, including Chew Valley Rugby Club, Chew Magna Cricket Club, Farrington Golf Club and Bristol Rovers FC.”

JPAT, who employ a dozen people, believe great customer service and good communication are the key to a successful business.

Bruce said: “My main aim for the more local business is to spread the word that we are a distributor for a new set of products.

"We are offering complete 4x4 transfer cases and also internal parts for them, and this is a new market for us – we are looking to pick up extra local trade as this is less of a niche market than our normal automatic transmission parts supply.”

Nub News CEO, Karl Hancock, said: “Like us, JPAT are about the local community and are ideal partners to work with.

“Without the support of companies like JPAT, Nub News would not be able to survive. JPAT enable us to provide a news and listings service without the annoying Google Ads, pop-up surveys and clickbait.

“We also provide classifieds, property, jobs and live travel sections. Soon, we will be offering sports, obituaries and more as we grow.”

Wells Nub News is unique in that it lets you self-publish using the "Nub It" buttons found on the home page for news and Local List page for business listings.

If you would like more information email the editor, [email protected]