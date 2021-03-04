JD Wetherspoon confirms reopening date of Wells pub

Posted: 04.03.21 at 15:53 by Wells Nub News



The Quarter Jack in Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

Pub giant JD Wetherspoons is to re-open the beer garden of its Wells pub next month, in line with government restrictions.

The re-opening of the Quarter Jack on Priory Road will take place on April 12, but it will operate with a reduced menu and shorter days.

The re-opening, which includes its pub in Street, will see 394 JD Wetherspoons back in business - about half of the company's total.

The move is in line with coronavirus restrictions easing on April 12 for hospitality venues to open up outdoor space for customer use.

From Sunday to Thursday the pubs will be open from 9am until 9pm, and on Friday and Saturday the pubs will stay open until 10pm.

The reduced menu will feature breakfast, burgers, pizza, deli deals, fish and chips and “British classics”.

Customers will be able to order and pay through the Wetherspoons app, although staff will be able to take orders and payment at the table from those without the app.

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs.”

Across the UK, the pub chain’s 872 venues closed during the winter lockdown.

