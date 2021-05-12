James Heappey MP column: Flying the flag for Somerset Day

Posted: 12.05.21 at 18:32 by James Heappey



us on Facebook

The Somerset Flag flying at the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government

Despite the country slowly but surely heading back to normality, there was much more of a focus on social media than the in person celebrations for Somerset Day.

Restrictions are still in place and that meant we couldn’t celebrate in the way which we would have liked.

However, it was brilliant to see all the pictures of businesses, constituents and organisations marking the day throughout Tuesday (May 11).

Here in Westminster, alongside other Somerset MPs, I was invited along to the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government to be a part of the raising of the Somerset flag at the building.

Being your representative in London, it was important to me to be able to mark it in some way and I was pleased the Secretary of State was also part of it.

This summer is going to be extremely important for our wonderful county. Not only are visitors returning to boost the economy and tourism industry, but this lockdown has also made us all extremely grateful for the wonderful walks and scenery on offer.

I know there is so much excitement about our favourite places reopening properly and I think we are going to also see a surge in local people taking advantage of beautiful Somerset.

I do also hope next year we are able to meet up and mark our historic county’s day in the way it deserves.

This is an important year for all of us and I will continue to fight our corner in Westminster to ensure we have a positive bounce back from the pandemic.

Happy belated Somerset Day!

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up