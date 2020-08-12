Inquest concludes into tragic death of Wells bus driver

Posted: 12.08.20 at 12:02 by Wells Nub News



Glen Newstead

A 56-year-old bus driver decided to take his own life at his home in Wells, an inquest heard today (August 12).

Glen Newstead, who lived in Everett Close, died on May 19 from a shotgun wound in a bedroom at his home.

Senior Somerset coroner Tony Williams concluded the inquest today with a verdict of suicide, and a cause of death for Mr Newstead of being from a shotgun wound to the head.

The inquest heard that Mr Newstead had been found dead in a spare bedroom by his wife Kym, and their daughter had heard Mr Newstead walking regularly between the spare bedroom and an office during the early hours of May 19.

The previous evening, Mr Newstead was described as being withdrawn and quiet, and had decided to sleep in the spare bedroom to give his fellow family members some space.

A suicide note that had been written in an apologetic tone to family members by Mr Newstead was found in the office.

The inquest heard that Mr Newstead had suffered occasionally from bouts of depression, but his doctor said this was never enough to warrant medication.

The post mortem by Dr John Mitchard, who is a pathologist at the Royal United Hospital in Bath, included a toxicology report that stated that no alcohol or drugs were found in Mr Newstead's blood.

As well as being a bus driver, Mr Newtead was a trade union representative, and his wife said that this work had become stressful with him trying to help as many people as possible through the coronavirus lockdown.

In concluding the inquest, Mr Williams said that he was sure Mr Newstead deliberately discharged the shotgun with the intention of taking his own life.

- If you have been affected by this article in any way, the Samaritans can provide help and advice, via their free telephone number 116 123. Also, the Somerset Suicide Bereavement Support Service can help via their telephone number 0300 330 5463.