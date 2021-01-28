How two sister businesses in Wells are tackling the challenges of the coronavirus crisis

Posted: 28.01.21 at 11:38 by Tim Lethaby



Gerry Koen of Billies and Tong Bespoke My Oak in Wells

It has been a challenging year for many, but two sister businesses in Wells are steering their way through the coronavirus crisis thanks to the hard work of the couple that run them.

Gerry and Natalie Koen are the duo behind Billies and Tong and Bespoke My Oak, and they have given the lowdown to Wells Nub News about the businesses and how they are looking to grow in 2021.

Originally from Zimbabwe, Gerry moved to England in 2008 to start a new life, adventure and chapter.

In 2014, Gerry started up his company Billies and Tong, which supplies biltong and biltong-related products including dehydrators, cutters and spice.

The dehydrators do not just have to be used for making biltong, customers have also been using them to dry various types of fruit including mango.

Biltong is a form of dried, cured meat that originated in Southern African countries. It is a source of protein and essential vitamins and minerals while being low in carbs.

Bespoke My Oak in Wells

It is a healthy snack which Gerry and Natalie say many have been enjoying in their homes recently during the lockdown.

Alongside the biltong, all items displayed on the website have been lovingly made by Gerry who loves working with oak wood. The products are bespoke and custom made to order.

Gerry predominately takes online orders however if you live locally, he can deliver straight to your door.

Alongside Billies and Tong, Gerry also runs Bespoke My Oak, a new and upcoming business also based in Wells.

Natalie said: "Items range from handcrafted solid oak tables and chairs to oak homewares, gifts and even barrels.

"If you had anything in mind that you think Gerry could make that would be a fantastic new addition in your home, then get in touch today. Gerry would be more than happy to speak to you and help where he can.

"Bespoke My Oak has been running since November 2019 and as you can imagine, it has been a challenging first year of trading."

However, this has not deterred the couple, who have decided to focus on local customers and doorstep deliveries.

They say that by doing this, they have got to know more business owners in Wells, who are facing similar challenges as them.

Natalie said: "The aim and goal moving forward is to have more local regular customers and we would like to try new flavours of biltong to add to their already delicious flavours on offer.

"While unsure of what 2021 will bring, we will continue running the businesses predominantly online with the option of local doorstep deliveries.

"The support over the past year has been overwhelming and positive, and we hope this continues into 2021."