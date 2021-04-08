Former BBC correspondent to chair virtual meeting to discuss creating a better Wells post-Covid

Posted: 08.04.21 at 10:20 by Tim Lethaby



Clinton Rogers will chair the public meeting

Wells Beyond Covid – Have Your Say is the title of a public Zoom meeting set for April 17.

All local residents are welcome to take part and the event will be chaired by veteran BBC Somerset correspondent Clinton Rogers.

Subjects up for discussion are expected to include the future of Wells High Street with so many shops having closed, making the most of the newly car-free Market Place and what extra powers the city council should take on if Mendip District Council is absorbed into a new unitary authority.

“There is also the future role of Wells Coronavirus Network when it becomes Wells Community Network,” said Simon Lawder, a key member of the network.

“Having recruited 550 volunteers there's an overwhelming feeling in the city that this force should continue to be used for the benefit of the community after Covid.”

Changes already under way include the restoration to the city of the Bishop's Barn and Recreation Ground from Mendip. The city council is also bidding to buy the Portway Annexe from Somerset County Council for community use.

“The future direction of these assets may also be discussed at the public meeting,” said Simon.

“But there is no fixed agenda and all citizens are encouraged to present their own ideas for creating a better Wells after all the troubles we've been through.”

Clinton retired in November from the BBC after 40 years and then started making short films about efforts to combat coronavirus in the county.

This public meeting is organised by Wells Independents, or WIN, who have four seats on the city council and are fielding candidates at a by-election on May 6.

To take part in this Zoom public meeting on Saturday, April 17, at 5pm, you can register in advance on the WIN website, wellsindependents.org.

