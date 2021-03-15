Wells Coronavirus Network and Daniel's Cafe provide tasty treats for hard-working care home staff

Posted: 15.03.21 at 11:19 by Tim Lethaby



WCN volunteers Trisha Leigh and Judith Blake present the cakes to staff at Fletcher House in Glastonbury Road Mayor of Wells Philip Welch presents the cakes to Bev Davies, on the left, and two of her staff at Torrwood. They used the wheelchair to help carry the boxes inside

Coronavirus has made life very challenging for staff at Wells care homes.

So the Wells Coronavirus Network (WCN) ordered boxes of tasty treats to thank them for all they do.

Fletcher House manager Trudi Bower said her staff have been absolutely fantastic and thanked WCN for the collection of cakes made by Daniel’s Café of Queen Street.

“We have been supported so well by the community,” said Trudi, “and the families have been very understanding and patient.”

Next WCN delivered seven boxes of cakes for the staff at Torrwood care home in South Horrington.

“This recognition for our staff’s work is just amazing,” said the manager Bev Davies.

Torrwood has had only one case of coronavirus and that was in March last year.

“The cakes were delicious,” said Mark, one of the staff, who asked who had made them. The answer was again Kate Ford of Daniel’s Café.

