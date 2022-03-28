Five jobs in Wells which could pay you £30,000 a year (or more!)

Posted: 28.03.22 at 13:52 by Emma Dance
Here are five jobs in Wells, all advertised with salaries up to, or more than £30,000 a year!
Independent Financial Planning Adviser
There’s a great opportunity here for an experienced Financial Planner to work for one of the UK’s leading financial planning and accountancy firms.
Domestic Heating Engineer
If you’re a qualified domestic heating engineer then you might want to take a look at this opportunity.
Private Client Solicitor or Legal Executive
This looks like a nice role for an experienced legal eagle. The successful candidate will have the option of flexible working, as well as a twice-yearly bonus and generous holiday allowance.
IT Logistics Co-ordinator
If logistics is your area of expertise then this looks like a good opportunity, working with a housing company.
School Librarian
Love books? Then you might also love this job as a school librarian!
Candle Making Workshop - Sunday 24th April (9.30am – 12.30pm or 1.30pm – 4.30pm) Join Becky Webster, an educator with more than 30 year’s ...