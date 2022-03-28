Five jobs in Wells which could pay you £30,000 a year (or more!)

Posted: 28.03.22 at 13:52 by Emma Dance



us on Facebook

Here are five jobs in Wells, all advertised with salaries up to, or more than £30,000 a year!

Independent Financial Planning Adviser

There’s a great opportunity here for an experienced Financial Planner to work for one of the UK’s leading financial planning and accountancy firms.

Domestic Heating Engineer

If you’re a qualified domestic heating engineer then you might want to take a look at this opportunity.

Private Client Solicitor or Legal Executive

This looks like a nice role for an experienced legal eagle. The successful candidate will have the option of flexible working, as well as a twice-yearly bonus and generous holiday allowance.

IT Logistics Co-ordinator

If logistics is your area of expertise then this looks like a good opportunity, working with a housing company.

School Librarian

Love books? Then you might also love this job as a school librarian!

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Wells takes starring role in new children's book

Read more... A Somerset children’s author has set her new book in Wells. Dawn Bosley, who lives in Shipham, started writing books during lockdown. Initially...

Upcoming Wells Event... Candle Making Workshop Candle Making Workshop - Sunday 24th April (9.30am – 12.30pm or 1.30pm – 4.30pm) Join Becky Webster, an educator with more than 30 year’s ...



Event