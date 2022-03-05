Fancy a challenge' How about abseiling down Wells Cathedral'

Posted: 05.03.22 at 10:02 by Emma Dance



To participate, each abseiler is required to pay a £20 deposit to cover instructor’s fees and raise £100 per person. To enter as an individual or team, please contact event organiser Matt Crowcombe by email ([email protected]) with the following information:

Full name of abseiler or team leader

Abseiler / team leader email address

Preferred abseil date / time (9am – 5pm on 4th, 5th, 10th or 12th June 2022)

Transfer a £20 deposit per abseiler to: SOS Africa, 40-47-28, 32032554

Matt will then confirm your abseil date/time, set up your online fundraising page and answer any questions you might have before the event. If necessary, the event can be socially distanced, no previous abseil experience is required, fancy-dress is optional and all abseilers must be age 9 or over (under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian).

