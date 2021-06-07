Event of the Week: Exhibition in Wells of staff and patient photos from the Pauper Lunatic Asylum

Posted: 07.06.21 at 13:39 by Tim Lethaby



The exhibition of patient and staff photos will be taking place in Wells

The improved weather has seen many people getting out and about at events in the Wells area.

A number of these events in Wells are being added to our recently revamped What’s On section.

Our top event pick for this week is the Somerset and Bath Pauper Lunatic Asylum 1848 to 1918 exhibition of patient and staff photographs, being held in the Wells and Mendip Museum.

In Mendip Hospital Cemetery there are 3,000 burials of patients and some staff associated with the Somerset and Bath County Pauper Lunatic Asylum.

These graves are marked with numbered pegs and research has been done to match the numbers to a name and a story alongside photographs that were taken to identify patients at the asylum.

The exhibition is taking place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from now until July 10, from 10am to 4pm, and for more information, check out the website here.

