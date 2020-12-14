Espionage writer and former Coxley resident John le Carre dies aged 89

Posted: 14.12.20 at 10:35 by Tim Lethaby



John le Carre in 2017 (Photo: German Embassy London)

Espionage writer John le Carre, who was a former resident of Coxley, has died aged 89 from pneumonia.

Real name David Cornwell, le Carre moved to Coxley Manor, now Coxley House in Upper Coxley, in 1965 following the publication of his novel The Looking Glass War.

His other famous novels include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Spy Who Came In From The Cold and Smiley's People.

John le Carre has other local links in that he taught at Millfield Preparatory School at Edgarley for a year in 1954, and was a good friend of Eddie Nowell from Beryl House in Wells.

A statement shared on behalf of the author's family said: "It is with great sadness that we must confirm that David Cornwell - John le Carre - passed away from pneumonia last Saturday night after a short battle with the illness.

"David is survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Jane, and his sons Nicholas, Timothy, Stephen and Simon.

"We all grieve deeply his passing. Our thanks go to the wonderful NHS team at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro for the care and compassion that he was shown throughout his stay. We know they share our sadness."

The statement confirmed that his death was not coronavirus related.

Born in Poole, Dorset, in 1931, le Carre studied at the university of Bern, in Switzerland, and then Oxford after his stint teaching at Millfield Prep School, before entering a career in undercover intelligence.

After teaching at Eton for two years he joined the Foreign Office, and during this time he worked in the intelligence records department, giving him access to files with insights into the workings of the secret service.

He also wrote his first novel, Call For The Dead, which was published in 1961, and this meant the need for a pen name as Foreign Office officials were not allowed to publish books under their own name.

His career as a spy came to an end in 1964 after his name was one of many given to the Soviet Union by a double agent, an incident which inspired a plot line in Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.

