Posted: 27.11.20 at 09:16 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

The air ambulance at the scene

There was a crash near to Stockhill Woods on the Mendip Hills this morning (November 27) and the air ambulance had to be called.

The crash happened at around 8.30am on the bends on the Wells side of Stockhill Woods, and the road was closed.

As well as the air ambulance, the police were in attendance as were at least two fire engines.