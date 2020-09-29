Countdown to Green Homes Grant Scheme for Wells residents

Posted: 29.09.20 at 10:46 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Green Home Grants Scheme

The Green Homes Grant scheme will open tomorrow (September 30) for Mendip residents to apply for vouchers worth thousands of pounds to make homes more energy efficient.

All Mendip homeowners and landlords can apply for vouchers for green home improvements where the government will fund two-thirds of the cost of eligible works, up to £5,000, which could help families save up to £600 a year on energy bills. Low income households will be eligible for up to 100 per cent government funding up to £10,000.

The scheme covers home insulation, low-carbon heating, draught proofing, windows and doors and heating controls, and is applicable for all owner-occupied homes, landlords of privately and socially rented properties, park home owners, as well as people on low incomes.

Residents must redeem the voucher and ensure improvements are completed by March 31 2021.

Cllr Richard Pinnock, portfolio holder for housing services, said: “We’re eager for Mendip residents to make the most of this exciting scheme.

“Residents may be able to get affordable home improvements to have warmer homes, save money on energy bills while also contributing to reducing their carbon footprint.

“The scheme opens on Wednesday September 30. Don’t miss out on this opportunity.”

Residents can check to see if they are eligible for a voucher by using Simple Energy Advice’s checker here: www.simpleenergyadvice.org.uk/pages/green-homes-grant.

If you need advice and support on how to apply for the Green Homes Grant voucher, you can contact the Centre for Sustainable Energy (CSE) on www.cse.org.uk/advice.

Learn more about the scheme here: www.gov.uk/guidance/apply-for-the-green-homes-grant-scheme.