Churchill Retirement Living reveals more details of its plans for Wells Police Station site

Posted: 05.09.20 at 13:39 by Tim Lethaby



Churchill Retirement Living's St Athelm Lodge on West Street in Wells

Specialist housebuilder Churchill Retirement Living has revealed more details of its plans for the Wells Police Station site.

The company recently exchanged contracts to acquire the land currently occupied by Wells Police Station on Glastonbury Road.

The police teams in Wells are currently scheduled to move to the city's fire station by the end of next year, though Avon and Somerset Police have told Wells Nub News that they plan to provide an update on this, and their thoughts on the sale of the site to Churchill, within the next week.

Churchill Retirement Living says it will now look forward to consulting with local people ahead of any formal planning application to redevelop the site.

The company already has another development in the city, St Athelm Lodge, but it has been looking for another site as there are only a few apartments left available there.

A company spokesperson told Wells Nub News: "A new Churchill development in Wells would provide attractive, high quality one and two-bedroom apartments specially designed for the over 60s.

"As with all Churchill developments, owners would have the benefits of safety, security and peace of mind, with a lodge manager, a 24-hour Careline, owners’ lounge and guest suite, all in beautifully landscaped grounds.

"Should a successful planning permission be achieved for the site, the new retirement living apartments could be available to move into by 2022.

"There is a compelling overall housing need in Wells, especially for older people. Following the success of Churchill’s St Athelm Lodge development on West Street, another new retirement development would increase access to this type of housing, allowing older people to downsize and free up under occupied houses in the local area for families.

"As well as meeting the need for high-quality retirement apartments, the development would also bring benefits to the local economy.

"Owners would be within easy walking distance of shops, restaurants and other amenities in the town, helping to boost local businesses."

