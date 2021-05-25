Charlie Bigham pays for carers to have a break

Posted: 25.05.21 at 18:50 by Philip Welch



Carers enjoyed a day of respite at Middlewick Spa Carolle Skeates, right, shows her hand-made cushions to Heads Up staffer Sally Dempsey

A most welcome day of respite has lifted the spirits of carers supported by Heads Up.

Covid restrictions have made life even more challenging for carers but 16 of them were treated to a day of pampering at Middlewick Spa, near Glastonbury, funded by Charlie Bigham’s of Dulcote Quarry.

They had the massage of their choice, refreshments, a meditation relaxation course and a talk on grief recovery.

“It was a wonderful day,” said Bridget Harvey, manager of the Heads Up mental health charity at South Horrington.

“We have had loads of calls from carers thanking us and we have booked another spa day on June 16 for more carers.”

Also at Heads Up, unwanted curtains are being turned into cushions for sale to raise money for the charity which has had a difficult time because of Covid.

Doing the work is Carolle Skeates, one of the trustees at the mental health charity who said: “Because of lockdown and being bored and wanting something useful to do, I decided to get my sewing machine out of mothballs, not having used it for 30 odd years.

“I put an advert on Facebook’s Wells Community Notice Board page asking if anyone had any curtains they no longer wanted and explained about Heads Up.

“I received enough to make about 50 cushions, so am now in the process of making them and have so far raised over £50. Anyone who would like some can email Heads Up at [email protected]

