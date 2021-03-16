Wells student named as regional winner of BBC Young Reporter Awards 2021

Posted: 16.03.21 at 12:02 by Wells Cathedral School



us on Facebook

Wilamena Dyer - BBC Young Reporter Awards

Congratulations to Year 10 pupil Wilamena Dyer from Wells Cathedral School, one of two regional winners in the South and West of England regions in this year’s BBC Young Reporter Competition, for her report on how music helps cope with Tourette's syndrome.

Wilamena’s three-minute film is about how playing a musical instrument can lessen or even prevent Tourette’s tics.

As part of the film she interviewed her Wells cello teacher, Penny Driver, as well as several other musicians with Tourette’s syndrome who have had the same experience that she has had.

The film aims to show that Tourette’s syndrome is much more complex than the national media portrays.

More than 2,500 young people aged 11 to 18 submitted original story ideas to the competition, which is in its third year.

It gives young people the chance to make their own story with BBC programme teams, producers and reporters.

With three categories to choose from - Me and My World, Coronavirus Stories and Uplifting Stories - young people from across the UK shared the issues and untold stories relevant to them and their lives.

Following a tough round of shortlisting and judging, 30 winners from across the UK were chosen to produce their reports with the help of some of the BBC's programme-makers and producers.

Judges included editors from across the BBC as well as presenters and reporters, including Huw Edwards, Laura Kuenssberg, and Nikki Fox from BBC News, Radio 1's Greg James and Katie Thistleton, The One Show's Alex Jones, BBC Newsbeat's Roisin Hastie and Ben Mundy, Newsround's Ricky Boleto and BBC Three reporter Ellie Flynn.

Wilamena’s report was shortlisted from more than 1,000 entries across the South and West, with entries from Gloucestershire to the Isles of Scilly to Brighton to Reading.

On Monday evening, BBC’s The One Show announced the winners and Wilamena’s film will be shown on BBC Spotlight at 6.30pm this evening (March 16). She will also be interviewed on BBC Radio Cornwall tomorrow morning.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up