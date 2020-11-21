150 trees to be planted at Binegar Bottom as part of flood prevention scheme

Posted: 21.11.20 at 17:10 by Tim Lethaby



Binegar Bottom

Up to 150 trees are to be planted at Binegar Bottom in a joint venture between Mendip District Council and the parish council.

The tree ‘whips’, donated by Mendip, will be located at a grassed area and will support Binegar Bottom’s flood prevention scheme.

Following a recent review of the land by Mendip, it was established that native species such as oak, sycamore, beech, hazel and goat willow would work best at the spot.

These varieties will fit well with other existing trees in the area, and are robust enough to "fill" the open space.

The planting is scheduled to take place during the first week of December and coincides with the UK’s largest annual tree celebration - National Tree Week (November 28 to December 6), organised by the Tree Council.

The tree scheme is in line with the pledge of both councils to tackle climate change, encourage wildlife and enhance the local environment.

Mendip District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, Cllr Josh Burr, said: “We need to tackle climate change together. It can’t be achieved in isolation.

“This is a perfect example of how working together with the parishes we can deliver for our communities.

“We are exploring locations across the district to see if they are suitable for similar initiatives, guided by specialist staff at Mendip, and would welcome other parishes to come forward and talk to us about tree provision.”

Jon Abbott, acting chair of Binegar Parish Council, said: “It’s great to be working with Mendip District Council on this tree planting project.

"From our perspective it ticks many boxes. It contributes to our Climate and Ecological Emergency Pledge; it helps replace the increasing numbers of ash trees we are losing to die-back; and, it will, as they mature, contribute to flood prevention further down in Gurney Slade.”

In February 2019 a Climate and Ecological Emergency was declared at Mendip. Councillors made a commitment to take care of the environment, leaving it in a good condition for generations to come, and pledged to lead the way for Mendip to be carbon neutral by 2030.