Youngsters in Wells urged to have their say in Somerset mental health service survey

Posted: 24.07.20 at 15:47 by Wells Nub News



The survey is for youngsters aged from eight to 18

Children and teenagers in Wells are being invited to take part in a mental health survey.

It's the first survey for youngsters aged between eight and 18 being conducted by Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group Mental Health team and Young Somerset .

A spokesman said: "The aim of the survey will be to understand what children and young people in Somerset feel is working well, not so well and what could be improved in regards to early intervention low level mental health services.

"It will also give a flavour of how they are currently feeling and what they use to improve their wellbeing.

"From the survey we are hoping to gather some young person focus groups where we can ask more questions around early intervention and our current, fast-moving digital offer."

The survey here, which closes on Sunday August 9, takes between five and 10 minutes to complete and parents, carers or other family members can help youngsters fill in the responses.