Year 11 at Wells Blue School to self-isolate after two students test positive for coronavirus

Two students in Year 11 at Wells Blue School have tested positive for coronavirus, meaning the whole year bubble will now be learning from home and self-isolating.

In a letter to parents this evening (November 13), head teacher Mark Woodlock confirmed the positive Covid-19 cases.

He said that, as well as the Year 11 "bubble" self-isolating, the school has established any other likely contacts in other year groups and has spoken with them individually.

In the letter, Mr Woodlock said: "The information was received by the school today and, as a consequence of the review that we have undertaken, the Year 11 ‘bubble’ will be self-isolating until the end of November 24, returning to school on the 25th.

"This should not affect other years who should still come to school. In particular, siblings of those in Year 11 may attend unless a member of the family becomes symptomatic or receives a positive test.

"It is likely that this news will be disconcerting. Unlike many schools, we have been very fortunate to have avoided a positive case in the first 10 weeks of this school year and to have kept all students in school.

"Thank you for your continued support and for the positive comments that you send in. These are challenging times, but your encouragement and appreciation provides a significant boost for staff in managing the changing circumstances that we face."

