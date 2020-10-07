Woman trapped in vehicle after collision with a tree near Priddy

Posted: 07.10.20 at 20:05 by Wells Nub News



The crash happened near to Stockhill Wood

A woman had to be cut free from a vehicle following a collision with a tree near Priddy this afternoon (October 7).

Just after 4pm, fire crews from Cheddar and Glastonbury were mobilised to reports of a crash near Stockhill Wood, on Minery Road/Old Bristol Road.

On arrival crews discovered there had been a crash with one vehicle in collision with a tree. One female was medically trapped in the vehicle.

Crews removed the side of the vehicle using hydraulic cutting equipment and heavy rescue equipment.

The casualty was treated at the scene by ambulance crews.