Winner of the Young Traders Market South West Regional Final held in Wells is announced

From left, Cllr Damon Hooton, Cllr Helen Sprawson-White, Gabrielle Martin-Goff and Michael Nicholson

The winner of the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF) Young Traders Market South West Regional Final, hosted by Mendip Markets in Wells, has been announced.

Gabrielle Martin-Goff of Sew Little, aged 23, produces handmade children’s clothes and reusable, eco-friendly products.

She will now attend the National Final on August 27 and 28 in Stratford-upon-Avon, alongside other category winners Somerset Living and Big Munch.

Cllr Helen Sprawson-White, chair of Mendip District Council, and Cllr Damon Hooton were judges at the event.

Cllr Sprawson-White said: “We are delighted to have hosted the regional finals in Wells again.

"The traders were all fantastic, making the judging a difficult process. The traders should be very proud.

"We want to wish Sew Little and all the category winners the very best of luck at the finals later this month.”

Joe Harrison, CEO of the NMTF, said: “All the young traders who attended the South West Regional Final were brilliant.

"The judges had a hard time deciding on the winners as the standard of product and trader was so high.

"We’d like to say a massive thank you to Mendip District Council for hosting the event and to all the young traders who took part.”

Gabrielle said: “I had a lovely day trading in Wells, I was nervous for the judging, but my business has come on so far in the last year, so to have that recognised with the awards I won is very special.

"I am thrilled to have won both the category winner and overall Young Trader of the Year for the South West.

"I felt very proud of myself and shed a tear or two afterwards with my biggest support and most enthusiastic ambassador, my mum. I am very excited for the final.”

