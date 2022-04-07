Will you find a platinum ticket to the Royal Bath and West Show 2022?

Posted: 07.04.22 at 14:25 by Royal Bath & West Show



We all know how hard Charlie Bucket wished for a Golden Ticket to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory – and now you could be in with a chance to win a Platinum Ticket to this years’ Royal Bath & West Show!

After a two-year absence the Royal Bath & West Show returns on the Platinum Jubilee Weekend (2nd-4th June), and to celebrate the return of the show and 70 years of the Queen being its Patron, organisers have hidden 70 Platinum Tickets in selected local shops. Each Platinum Ticket has a unique code on the reverse, which the lucky winner can redeem for a Family Ticket (2 adults and 4 children) to the Royal Bath & West Show.



The locations where you may be lucky enough to find a Platinum Ticket are: Thorner’s of Somerset in Pylle, Thatcher’s Cider Shop in Sandford and Wyke Farms Shop in Wyke Champflower. The full Terms and Conditions, including a list of locations, can be found at: www.bathandwest.com/competitions

The lucky winners will be able to enjoy everything which the Royal Bath & West Show has to offer, and whilst organisers cannot arrange Oompa Loompas or a chocolate river they CAN promise many other attractions, such as the Paul Hannam Stunt Show, Pawsability Dog Agility Display,

and a Vintage Fairground. There will also be regular favourites such as the sheep show, heavy horses, vintage vehicles, and the Bath & West Train.

Jess Chiplen, Deputy Head of Shows, said “We wanted to mark the Platinum Jubilee of our Patron, the Queen, with something special. Our Platinum Tickets are the perfect way to celebrate her long reign, and will allow the lucky winners a free day out at what we’re sure will be an unforgettable show. Good luck to everyone, and happy hunting!”

