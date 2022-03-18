Where is the cheapest fuel in Wells?

Posted: 18.03.22 at 15:00 by Emma Dance



Petrol prices are continuing to rise. But where is the cheapest fuel in and around Wells?

According to PetrolPrices.com on Monday the cheapest place in the city to fill up with unleaded was Morrisons at 166.9p per litre. That’s 3p less than both the Esso and BP garages, which were both selling at 169.9p/litre.

If you’re heading out of the city though, you may be able to save yourself a few pence (or even pounds). The price on the pump at Broadway Garage in Chilcompton was 164.9p/litre, while the Morrisons in Glastonbury was selling for 3p less than the Wells branch at 163.9p/litre.

All of these are higher than the average pump price in the UK though which, according to official figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategies, was 159.96p/litre at the start of the week. That’s up 7p a litre from the previous week, and a massive rise of 36.1p/litre from last year.

