What's on the menu at Wells Food Festival this weekend?

Posted: 08.10.20 at 13:23 by Andrea Cowan



The countdown is on - the 2020 virtual Wells Food Festival with Charlie Bigham’s is going live this weekend.

Just like the traditional festival, the the artisan market is the star, showcasing more than 150 regional food and drink producers, separated into ‘easy-to-shop’ online sections.

But it’s not just an online shop. The weekend is packed with a diverse programme of live and pre-recorded masterclasses and workshops in the Tents Talk area.

Just as a taster, free events across the weekend include a flower arranging masterclass from Georgie Newbery of Common Farm; beekeeping from the team at Black Bee Honey; food styling and photography from Neil White; cheese and cider pairing with Pilton Cider; a choux pastry demo from Azzedine Zarzi at Reckless Desserts and making cheese with Felthams Farm.

An addition to the weekend's events is The Bigham’s Banquet which takes place on Saturday evening, hosted by Masterchef judge and Telegraph columnist William Sitwell alongside Charlie Bigham and his Head Chef Rupert Willday.

Starting at 6pm, the Banquet provides the chance to cook alongside top chefs Mark Hix, Thomasina Miers, Henry Harris and Merlin Labron-Johnson as they each create their favourite autumn dishes live on Zoom.

Tickets for the Banquet cost £20, with all proceeds going to ‘Chefs in Schools’, the charity working to bring a passion for food into schools across the country.

The tickets are limited to 1,000 so visit the festival website to secure a place at the Banquet at http://wellsfoodfestival.bighams.com.