What's on in Wells this weekend

It’s another busy weekend ahead in Wells. From a family dragon trail to healing sound sessions, there’s something for everyone!

Friday, April 8 – Sunday, April 24

Family dragon trail Explore the gardens of The Bishop’s Palace and hunt for dragons from around the world with the Family Dragon Trail! Follow in the footsteps of Bishop Jocelin, who built the Palace more than 800 years ago and slayed the legendary Dinder Worm.



Satuday, April 9

Sound Healing Event: In Space Through Sound

An exploration through sound vibration and frequency in the Chapter House of Wells Cathedral



Saturday, April 9

SOUP!

SOUP! Is back this Saturday, and all four presenters need your support!

Wells Theatre Festival, Wells Dementia Action Alliance, Wells Food Bank and the Project Factory will each ‘spread their word’ at the grant funding lunch and with your help all will go away with much needed funds!



Sunday, April 10

Sound and gong session

Come and enjoy a relaxing time of Integral Sound Healing, with crystal bowls, gongs, chimes, Tibetan bowls, voice and percussion.



Sunday, April 10

Open garden at Rose Cottage

Nestling into the northern slopes of the Mendip Hills, this 1 acre hillside cottage garden has panoramic views over the Chew Valley.

