What's on in Wells this weekend

There’s a whole host of cultural activities going on this weekend in and around Wells, including a puppet show, sea shanty workshop, a pair of one-act plays and a concert.

Join Dora Darling and learn traditional and contemporary folk songs and Sea Shanties from the British Isles, complete with harmonies in the stunning Undercroft of The Bishop’s Palace.

A nearly new market for 0-5 year olds- clothes, toys, books and equipment. A chance for parents to shop sustainably and save some cash.

One of the most popular 60s bands on the circuit, Union Gap make their debut appearance at Cedars Hall. This will be a night to remember for all those who love the swinging 60s, when Union Gap supported the American icon Gary Puckett.

Two one-act plays at Wells Little Theatre.

Blood on Canvas tells the story of Maddie, who is beginning to establish herself as a successful artist. But her studio and gallery are situated in a remote area where a killer is apparently on the loose.

Rude Awakenings is a charming comedy revolving around the loves, lives and losses of four women in a local village.

