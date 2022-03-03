What's on in Wells this weekend

Posted: 03.03.22 at 05:48 by Emma Dance



us on Facebook

It’s another fun-packed weekend in Wells, with concerts, a pair of quiz nights, a spring walk and school open day all taking place.

And don't forget, if your business or organisation is running an event, you can advertise it for free with Wells Nub News.

Simply follow this link to our What’s On section and click the black 'Nub It' button to get started.

1. Djembe Drum Circles

Drum Circles to lift the spirits, for both complete beginners and more seasoned djembe players, for grown-ups of all ages. Group drumming brings many benefits to our health and well-being on all levels. And If you think you have 'no rhythm' then know that you do! You just need to rediscover it.



2. Dudok Quartet of Amsterdam

The Dudok Quartet is gaining a reputation as one of the most creative and exciting young string quartets in Europe. With an ethos of “sharing the heart of music”, the quartet sets out to present unique and eclectic programmes which will engage and excite audiences in fresh, unexpected ways.

3. Trio Paradis: Daughters of the Muse

Trio Paradis play a monthly concert on the first Friday of the month at 10.30 at Croscombe Village Hall. Our March programme consists entirely of music by female composers: works by Lili Boulanger, Mel Bonis and Madeleine Dring, along with little-known Romantic gems such as Alice Verne Bredt's Phantasie Trio, and the first movement of Rosalind Ellicott's Trio No.2 in D minor.

4. 5. Quiz night in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

Test your knowledge and help raise fund for Prostate Cancer UK at this quiz night at The Venue.

7.30pm start, teams of up to four people. £3 per person. To book a place please email [email protected]

6. Wells Cathedral School Open Morning

Meet Head Master, Alastair Tighe, staff and pupils, and enjoy a tour of the beautiful school.

7. Oxfam Quiz Night

Give the brain cells a work out and help raise money for Oxfam at this quiz night at the Tramways.Teams/tables of up to 4 people. £4 per person. To book a table call Terry on 01749 672342.

8. Ollendorff Trio with Ben Wendell

Tom Ollendorff is an award-winning jazz guitarist, originally from Wells but now based in London. He is fast establishing himself as one of the top young voices on the capital’s jazz scene, increasingly acclaimed as an outstanding improviser and imaginative composer.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Lunchtime Organ Recital: Jonathan Allsopp (Southwell Minster) 1.05pm-1.45pm Jonathan Allsopp, Organist of Southwell Minster, continues the 2022 Lunchtime Organ Recital Series in the Quire of Wells Cathedral. ...



Event