What's on in Wells this weekend

Posted: 24.02.22 at 07:07 by Emma Dance



Looking for something to do in and around Wells this weekend? Here are a few ideas.

1. Piano Masters 4: Dame Imogen Cooper

For her long-awaited return visit to Cedars Hall, the great British pianist presents Beethoven’s epic Diabelli Variations. A monumental work that stands alongside Bach’s Goldberg Variations and Beethoven’s own Missa Solemnis, this is one of the two greatest sets of variations for piano ever written. Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to hear one of the world’s finest musicians up close.

Pre-concert talk by Gavin Plumley on how a cynical marketing stunt by a Vienna music publisher and dilettante composer led Beethoven to transform a trite little waltz tune into a masterpiece. The concert begins at 7.30pm.

2. Yeo Valley Organic Garden – Special Snowdrop Opening

Seeing the snowdrops emerge is a sure sign that spring is on its way and the garden is coming back to life.

For the first time this year, in support of Shepton Snowdrop Festival, Yeo Valley Organic Garden will be opening the garden gate to show you its early spring display.

The Garden Café and shop will be open and the fire will be lit!

Booking is essential – buy tickets HERE

3. We’re going on a bee hunt

Join Michael Loader for a hum and a buzz and the story of a tireless worker bee looking for late autumn nectar.

4. Bento workshop

Join Mas at The Community Farm to create your very own Japanese Bento Box!

A “Bento” or “Bento box” is a Japanese style packed lunch box, eaten cold, and typically including a meat, fish or tofu main accompanied by rice and cooked or pickled veggies with a sweet for dessert. During the workshop Mas will take you through the process of putting one of these delicious, traditional lunches together. You’ll have the option to create tofu or chicken Teriyaki and Tamago-yaki egg, and of course you'll be taking your creation home to enjoy once the workshop has finished!

Event