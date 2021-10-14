What's on in Wells this weekend?

Posted: 14.10.21 at 10:25 by Tim Lethaby



The Wells Festival of Literature starts on Friday

As more and more events are being organised locally, Nub News is launching a new weekly round up of what's on in Wells each weekend.

Every Thursday we will now bring you our top picks of the events in our What's On section for the coming weekend.

Here are our top event picks for the coming days:

From a Swan to a Royal couple in exile; from the Court of James I to the glaciers of the Arctic; from John Keats to Philip Larkin – from start to finish the Wells Festival of Literature is packed with gems.

The programme this weekend includes:

John Simpson

Our Friends in Beijing

Friday 15 October 6.00 pm

*****

James Naughtie

On The Road: American Adventures from Nixon to Trump

In conversation with Jamie Coomarasamy

Friday 15 October 7.45 pm

*****

Ambra Edwards

The Plant Hunter’s Atlas: A World Tour of Botanical Adventures, Chance Discoveries and Strange Specimens

Saturday 16 October 10.30 am

*****

Andrew Lownie

Traitor King: The Duke and Duchess of Windsor in Exile

Saturday 16 October 12.15 pm

*****

Emily Mayhew

The Four Horsemen and the Hope of a New Age

Saturday 16 October 2.00 pm

*****

Colin Thubron

The Amur River Between Russia and China

Saturday 16 October 3.45 pm

*****

Peter Oborne

The Assault on the Truth: Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and the Emergence of a New Moral Barbarism

Saturday 16 October 5.30 pm

*****

Natalie Haynes

Pandora’s Jar: Women in the Greek Myths

Saturday 16 October 7.30 pm

*****

Stephen Moss

Britain's Favourite Birds - Robin, Wren, Swallow and Swan

Sunday 17 October 12.00 pm

*****

Lucy Atkins

Magpie Lane

Book Group Event

Sunday 17 October 2.30 pm

*****

Emma Young

Super Senses: The Science of Your 32 Senses and How to Use Them

Sunday 17 October 4.15 pm

*****

Peter Stanford

If These Stones Could Talk: The History of Christianity in Britain and Ireland through Twenty-One Buildings

Sunday 17 October 6.00 pm

Click here for more details.

Fairport Convention has been entertaining music lovers for over half a century.

During that time the band that launched British folk-rock has seen many changes. But one thing has remained the same - Fairport’s passion for performance.

Their concert at Wells Cathedral during the Festival of the Moon presents a mix of long-established Fairport favourites and some surprises from albums old and new including their latest album Shuffle and Go, which was released in 2020.

Click here for more details.

Little Pickles Markets are coming to Wells for the first time.

A great chance to de-clutter and make some money and sell your pre-loved nearly new, baby and toddler items or come along as a buyer if your little pickle needs some new clothes, toys or accessories.

The market is being held at the Wells Blue School Sports Centre.

Click here for more details.

For more local events, follow this link to our What’s On page!

Little Pickles Markets Little Pickles Markets are coming to Wells for the first time! A great chance to de-clutter and make some money and sell your pre-loved nearly new,...



