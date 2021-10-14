What's on in Wells this weekend?

Posted: 14.10.21 at 10:25 by Tim Lethaby
As more and more events are being organised locally, Nub News is launching a new weekly round up of what's on in Wells each weekend.
Every Thursday we will now bring you our top picks of the events in our What's On section for the coming weekend.
Here are our top event picks for the coming days:
From a Swan to a Royal couple in exile; from the Court of James I to the glaciers of the Arctic; from John Keats to Philip Larkin – from start to finish the Wells Festival of Literature is packed with gems.
The programme this weekend includes:
John Simpson
Our Friends in Beijing
Friday 15 October 6.00 pm
*****
James Naughtie
On The Road: American Adventures from Nixon to Trump
In conversation with Jamie Coomarasamy
Friday 15 October 7.45 pm
*****
Ambra Edwards
The Plant Hunter’s Atlas: A World Tour of Botanical Adventures, Chance Discoveries and Strange Specimens
Saturday 16 October 10.30 am
*****
Andrew Lownie
Traitor King: The Duke and Duchess of Windsor in Exile
Saturday 16 October 12.15 pm
*****
Emily Mayhew
The Four Horsemen and the Hope of a New Age
Saturday 16 October 2.00 pm
*****
Colin Thubron
The Amur River Between Russia and China
Saturday 16 October 3.45 pm
*****
Peter Oborne
The Assault on the Truth: Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and the Emergence of a New Moral Barbarism
Saturday 16 October 5.30 pm
*****
Natalie Haynes
Pandora’s Jar: Women in the Greek Myths
Saturday 16 October 7.30 pm
*****
Stephen Moss
Britain's Favourite Birds - Robin, Wren, Swallow and Swan
Sunday 17 October 12.00 pm
*****
Lucy Atkins
Magpie Lane
Book Group Event
Sunday 17 October 2.30 pm
*****
Emma Young
Super Senses: The Science of Your 32 Senses and How to Use Them
Sunday 17 October 4.15 pm
*****
Peter Stanford
If These Stones Could Talk: The History of Christianity in Britain and Ireland through Twenty-One Buildings
Sunday 17 October 6.00 pm
Fairport Convention has been entertaining music lovers for over half a century.
During that time the band that launched British folk-rock has seen many changes. But one thing has remained the same - Fairport’s passion for performance.
Their concert at Wells Cathedral during the Festival of the Moon presents a mix of long-established Fairport favourites and some surprises from albums old and new including their latest album Shuffle and Go, which was released in 2020.
Little Pickles Markets are coming to Wells for the first time.
A great chance to de-clutter and make some money and sell your pre-loved nearly new, baby and toddler items or come along as a buyer if your little pickle needs some new clothes, toys or accessories.
The market is being held at the Wells Blue School Sports Centre.
