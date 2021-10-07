What's on in Wells this weekend?

Posted: 07.10.21 at 09:25 by Tim Lethaby



Wells Food Festival is taking place on Sunday (Photo: John Law)

As more and more events are being organised locally, Nub News is launching a new weekly round up of what's on in Wells each weekend.

Every Thursday we will now bring you our top picks of the events in our What's On section for the coming weekend.

Here are our top event picks for the coming days:

A family-friendly, free day out celebrating local food.

More than 150 producers and street food sellers will be in the Artisan Market, showcasing the extensive range of fine food and produce that comes from the region.

In addition to the Artisan Market, there are some new feature areas to explore, starting with a celebration of English wines in the Recreation Ground.

"Life During Lockdown" is an entertainment by Gert and Daisy, foremost chambermaids of the Swan Hotel.

In aid of the Mayor of Wells' chosen charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tickets now available from Wells Town Hall reception at £5 each.

“Out of silence is born concentration, and from that comes learning” - Stephen Hough.

Together with Paul Lewis, one of the most distinctive pianists of his generation, Stephen Hough combines a distinguished career as a performer with those of composer and writer.

Named by The Economist as one of 20 Living Polymaths, Hough was the first classical performer to be awarded a MacArthur Fellowship and was awarded a CBE in 2014.

