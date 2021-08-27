What's On in the Wells area: Entertainment back in full swing at theatre

Posted: 27.08.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



After being closed for over a year, a local theatre has reopened its doors and has cinema and theatre productions back in full swing.

Like cinemas and live venues across the country, Strode Theatre in Street suffered from the national restrictions caused by the pandemic, shutting its doors in March last year.

It reopened in July and the first month has seen a slow but enthusiastic return of patrons. It continues to build momentum, with a schedule of events in the summer programme offering a little something for everyone: award-winning films, on-screen ballet and opera, and live dance, theatre and more.

On Bank Holiday Monday (August 30) Strode Theatre brings Barnfest 21, a small-scale, outdoor festival showcasing theatre made in Somerset, perfect entertainment for all the family.

This event will take place outside the theatre, showcasing four local theatre groups in a ‘parade’ fashion.

Traditions will continue as Strode has a long history as a cinema - Indie films not to be missed, along with arthouse and popular films which for nearly 60 years it has been proud to showcase.

One popular film for the last weekend in August is Wildland, about a teen named Ida whose mother dies in a car crash and is taken to live with her aunt who has three grown boys living with her. It’s not ideal for the teen as it unfolds into a dark chilling crime drama.

Another add-on to the offer Strode Theatre has is that all under 26s can watch any film, any day, any time for £5. Its aim is to make it appealing and affordable for all. Senior discounts are also available.

Theatre manager Robin Peters said: “We have loved seeing friendly faces return to Strode Theatre.

"It’s been such a difficult time for everyone – we’re just pleased to see people coming together again. We’re working hard to get the word out – Strode Theatre is back.

"Many are not aware we are open as some do not have social media. We are trying to reach people by post, word of mouth, carrier pigeon – anything. They are part of our community and we would love to see them back.”

Robin would like to reassure all its guests that every precaution has been taken to make the theatre Covid-secure.

Social distancing remains in place at the theatre for now, and a gap is applied to seats bookings automatically, leaving enough space between patrons.

While no longer mandatory, the theatre will continue to ask those that are able to, to wear a mask while inside the theatre.

Online booking is available 24/7 through the website www.strodetheatre.org.uk, with the Box Office open before shows and events for general booking 5.30pm to 8pm, Wednesday to Saturday. You can also email [email protected] for help or further information at any time.

