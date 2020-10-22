The true cause of Margaret Thatcher’s downfall? Come and discover this and more at Wells festival

Posted: 22.10.20 at 11:01 by Liz Bowskill



Come and soak up the atmosphere of a live performance from Wells Festival of Literature at Cedars Hall.

Organisers have received extremely positive feedback on the live events which have taken place all week.

People have felt safe and have embraced the opportunity to go out to something live for a change, thoroughly enjoying their experience.

There is the Waterstones’ pop up bookshop at Cedars Hall too, with many of the books on sale having book plates signed by the authors. You can also enjoy a snack and a drink in the socially distanced café in the foyer.

This is what is on offer tomorrow (Friday October 23):

Janice Hadlow is a broadcaster, historian, Fellow of the Royal Television Society and of King’s College London.

She will be in conversation with Helen Taylor to discuss her first novel. In The Other Bennet Sister the prim, pious and plain middle sister in Pride and Prejudice is reclaimed as a heroine in her own right.

This witty story, which is also a warm homage to Jane Austen, examines what happens when a young woman discovers that she can, against all the odds, take her rightful place in the world. This uplifting tale will make you cheer for a Mary Bennet you never dreamt you would meet.

Carolyn Steel’s book Sitopia provides inspirational and thought-provoking insights into how and what we eat.

Following the success of her award-winning Hungry City, this book is a provocative and exhilarating vision for change, offering suggestions for a more fulfilling and sustainable way of living - a way to lead a healthy and ethical life in a world where cheap, poorly-produced food is the norm.

A C Grayling is one of the most eminent philosophers of our time who is also a broadcaster, polymath and an author with a large number of acclaimed books and articles to his name.

In his latest book, The Good State, he investigates the underlying principles of democracy, making the case for a coherent constitutional order with a clear separation of powers.

Only with vital reforms can we create a state in which the tension between the right to a voice and the right to good government can be reconciled.

Charles Moore is the writer of the authorised biography of Margaret Thatcher. His biography is based on unique access to Thatcher herself, her papers and her closest associates.

In this book, the third volume of the biography, entitled Margaret Thatcher, Charles Moore reveals a dramatic new interpretation of the woman who won the Cold War and three general elections in succession, only to find herself pushed out by her own MPs. It reveals the truth about her political assassination.

His partner for this innovative and enthralling whodunnit is Kate Ehrman, who worked with him on the biography and will join him at Cedars Hall. This event is sold out, but can still be viewed by live-streaming.

Visit the website www.wellsfestivalofliterature.org.uk for information on how to book tickets for Cedars Hall and how to register to live-stream all the events.

If you do opt for live-streaming the festival would kindly ask that you make a donation to help them continue with their educational work in Somerset state schools.

As you can imagine with all the extra expense needed to meet Covid requirements, together with a necessarily very much reduced live audience, their funds have been drastically depleted this year.

The organisers really do not want this to have an impact on the opportunities they offer to pupils in local schools.