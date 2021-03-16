Wells WI March meeting report: Sub-groups going from strength to strength

Posted: 16.03.21 at 10:00 by Veronica Howe



us on Facebook

Nancy Dodd has celebrated her 90th birthday

Wells WI March 2021 meeting report

Our sub-groups go from strength to strength. This month the photography group will be taking pictures on a food theme and sharing efforts via WhatsApp.

The discussion group will be watching the film Ransom and debating what they thought of it on Zoom.

This month they also recorded a 90th birthday greeting to send to Nancy Dodd, a local celebrity whose talk we so enjoyed last year.

The walking netball group hope to start up again soon as restrictions on outdoor group exercise ease.

At least one member (our secretary) was planning to join an online talk organised by Somerset County Federation about naturism (nudity not compulsory).

And in response to our member survey, a new gardening group was announced. Lots of women signed up, have already been sharing advice over WhatsApp over whether or not and how one might move her wisteria, and are planning to look at each other’s gardens and swap plants this summer.

Sarah-Jane showed us eight metres of beautiful bunting made by 11 members for Sew Buntiful Wells, a community art project aimed at brightening the city centre this Easter.

Because the shoebox appeal didn’t happen last Christmas we will instead collect items for distribution via the local foodbank this Easter.

The emphasis will be on luxury items and treats rather than basic foodstuffs, and some members are planning to make home-made cakes to donate (ingredients duly labelled).

Our speaker was Amanda Bee, a Frome artist and art teacher. Some members had their paints ready and joined in as Amanda expertly demonstrated watercolour techniques.

She started by showing how to mix any colour from the three primary colours and apply them to damp or dry paper to achieve different wash effects.

She used kitchen roll, cling film, salt, wax crayons and cocktail sticks to produce several impressive small landscape pictures featuring realistic seascapes, hills, rocks and foliage.

She finished by advising us on what brushes, paper and paint to look for. Members were so inspired and keen to continue that Wells WI has arranged for Amanda to deliver a series of Monday evening Zoom classes to members in March and April.

New women are always welcome – see our Facebook page for more information https://www.facebook.com/Wellssomersetwi/

By Veronica Howe

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up