Wells welcomes final food festival of the Summer

Posted: 24.08.21



Councillor Ros Wyke with local GingerBeards preserves stall holder, Little eat: Shepton Mallet Market Place. Eat: Festivals are hugely popular

A Little eat:Festival will be held in Wells on Sunday 5th September at Cathedral Green, 10am-4pm.

Locals and visitors to the Somerset city will be able to enjoy a variety of artisan food and drink traders. There will be music and street entertainers on hand to keep families amused as folks gather for one final food extravaganza in the Little eat:Festival series.

Bumper crowds are expected to attend the much-anticipated event, which was postponed back in July due to a stormy weather prediction. Covid safety measures will be in place at the outdoor market to ensure people can shop with confidence.

Mendip District Council commissioned the fresh food festivals using monies from the European Regional Development Fund to help bring back footfall to the district's towns and city, following the Covid crisis.



Working with the founders of the multi award-winning Eat:Festivals, Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, the festivals have already showcased in Street, Glastonbury and Shepton Mallet this Summer and proved a huge success.

