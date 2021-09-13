Wells tourism initiative shortlisted for national award

Posted: 13.09.21 at 20:33 by Philip Welch



Ross Young, left, at the launch of the Visit by Coach initiative at Wells Coach Park in Princes Road

Wells has been shortlisted for the Coach Friendly Destination Award at the British Coach Tourism Awards ceremony for 2020 which has been postponed many times because of Covid.



It will take place on September 22 at the National Motor Cycle Museum in Birmingham and Ross Young who organised the “meeting and greeting” of visitors off coaches at the Wells Coach Park is excited at the prospect of winning for the second year running. This initiative was christened Visit by Coach.

“We were proud to have won the 2019 award against stiff opposition,” said Ross, “and given the support we’ve had from many coach operators we hope we can win it again.”



Five destinations have been shortlisted from the many entrants for this category: Wells, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Southport, Otley and Burnham-on-Sea.



Ross is delighted to be attending the awards and said: “I think our entry is a strong one based on the increase in numbers of coaches and therefore passengers year on year and the positive feedback we have received from visitors and coach operators.

"If we win it will be an enormous achievement and testimony to the great work my wonderful team of Meeters and Greeters have done. I will of course report back.”



The Visit by Coach scheme has now evolved into the Wells Ambassadors who are welcoming all visitors to the city.

Coach operators and drivers are encouraged to contact Ross to guarantee a “meet and greet” for their passengers and the number doing so is slowly rising.

