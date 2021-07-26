Wells takes flight - amazing photos from the weekend

Posted: 26.07.21 at 09:50 by The Editor



us on Facebook

Time for Wells to fly : Photo Brendan Doyle LRPS The colourful initiative was part of the city picnic. Photo : Brendan Doyle LRPS The artist finds his wings. Photo Brendan Doyle LRPS

It was a day of colour and taking flight in Wells - even if the rain did not go away.

The community enjoyed a special 'Wake Up Wells' event and some colourful splashes during the showers.

Project Factory joined the team at Wells Cathedral, the Rotary Club of Wells, Sustainable Wells Fresh and Good Collective, the Bishop's Palace, and Wells and Mendip Museum for a Big Picnic.

The event, funded by the National Lottery Community was in the heart of Wells on July 24, with residents invited to bring picnic baskets to the cathedral green.

The day was made even more colourful by these colourful angel wings, the work of Edgar Phillips, which were made all the more dramatic with Wells Cathedral as a backdrop. The cathedral itself featured a flower display by Lynnsey Kelly.

Never being someone to not being colour to any event, the wings were also modelled by Wells crier Len Sweales.

The colourful initiative was part of the city picnic. Photo : Brendan Doyle LRPS

Thank you to Brendan Doyle LRPS for the fantastic images.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Patricia Routledge and Piers Lane in Admission: One Shilling Admission: One Shilling was first performed by Patricia Routledge and Piers Lane in 2009 as part of the annual Dame Myra Hess Day at London’s Nation...



Event