Wells supermarket and pharmacy Easter 2021 opening hours

Now the Stay At Home coronavirus message has been replaced by Stay Local, we can now get out and about around Wells over the Easter weekend.

For those who will be going out shopping, opening times will be different this weekend with the bank holidays, so check below for the opening times for Lidl, Morrisons, One Stop, Spar, Tesco and Waitrose in Wells.

LIDL:

Good Friday April 2: 8am to 9pm

Saturday April 3: 8am to 9pm

Easter Sunday April 4: Closed

Easter Monday April 5: 8am to 8pm

MORRISONS:

Good Friday April 2: 8am to 10pm

Saturday April 3: 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday April 4: Closed

Easter Monday April 5: 7am to 7pm

ONE STOP:

Good Friday April 2: 7am to 9pm

Saturday April 3: 7am to 9pm

Easter Sunday April 4: 7am to 8pm

Easter Monday April 5: 7am to 9pm

SPAR:

Good Friday April 2: 7am to 10pm

Saturday April 3: 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday April 4: 8am to 10pm

Easter Monday April 5: 7am to 10pm

TESCO:

Good Friday April 2: 6am to 11pm

Saturday April 3: 6am to 11pm

Easter Sunday April 4: Closed

Easter Monday April 5: 8am to 6pm

WAITROSE:

Good Friday April 2: 8am to 8pm

Saturday April 3: 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday April 4: Closed

Easter Monday April 5: 9am to 6pm

For anyone who needs to use a pharmacy over the Easter weekend, check below for the opening hours for Boots Pharmacy in the High Street, Boots Pharmacy at Priory Health Park and Tesco Pharmacy.

BOOTS PHARMACY (HIGH STREET):

Good Friday April 2: 9am to 1.15pm, 1.45pm to 5.30pm

Saturday April 3: 9am to 1.15pm, 1.45pm to 5.30pm

Easter Sunday April 4: Closed

Easter Monday April 5: 10am to 4pm

BOOTS PHARMACY (PRIORY HEALTH PARK):

Good Friday April 2: 10am to 2pm

Saturday April 3: Closed

Easter Sunday April 4: Closed

Easter Monday April 5: Closed

TESCO PHARMACY:

Good Friday April 2: 8.30am to 7pm

Saturday April 3: 8.30am to noon, 1pm to 6pm

Easter Sunday April 4: Closed

Easter Monday April 5: 9am to 6pm

No Wells pharmacies are open on Easter Sunday, so the closest pharmacy that is open on that day is Tout's Pharmacy in Street High Street from 3pm to 5pm.

