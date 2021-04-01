Wells supermarket and pharmacy Easter 2021 opening hours

Posted: 01.04.21 at 12:22 by Tim Lethaby
Now the Stay At Home coronavirus message has been replaced by Stay Local, we can now get out and about around Wells over the Easter weekend.
For those who will be going out shopping, opening times will be different this weekend with the bank holidays, so check below for the opening times for Lidl, Morrisons, One Stop, Spar, Tesco and Waitrose in Wells.
LIDL:
Good Friday April 2: 8am to 9pm
Saturday April 3: 8am to 9pm
Easter Sunday April 4: Closed
Easter Monday April 5: 8am to 8pm
MORRISONS:
Good Friday April 2: 8am to 10pm
Saturday April 3: 8am to 10pm
Easter Sunday April 4: Closed
Easter Monday April 5: 7am to 7pm
ONE STOP:
Good Friday April 2: 7am to 9pm
Saturday April 3: 7am to 9pm
Easter Sunday April 4: 7am to 8pm
Easter Monday April 5: 7am to 9pm
SPAR:
Good Friday April 2: 7am to 10pm
Saturday April 3: 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday April 4: 8am to 10pm
Easter Monday April 5: 7am to 10pm
TESCO:
Good Friday April 2: 6am to 11pm
Saturday April 3: 6am to 11pm
Easter Sunday April 4: Closed
Easter Monday April 5: 8am to 6pm
WAITROSE:
Good Friday April 2: 8am to 8pm
Saturday April 3: 8am to 8pm
Easter Sunday April 4: Closed
Easter Monday April 5: 9am to 6pm
For anyone who needs to use a pharmacy over the Easter weekend, check below for the opening hours for Boots Pharmacy in the High Street, Boots Pharmacy at Priory Health Park and Tesco Pharmacy.
BOOTS PHARMACY (HIGH STREET):
Good Friday April 2: 9am to 1.15pm, 1.45pm to 5.30pm
Saturday April 3: 9am to 1.15pm, 1.45pm to 5.30pm
Easter Sunday April 4: Closed
Easter Monday April 5: 10am to 4pm
BOOTS PHARMACY (PRIORY HEALTH PARK):
Good Friday April 2: 10am to 2pm
Saturday April 3: Closed
Easter Sunday April 4: Closed
Easter Monday April 5: Closed
TESCO PHARMACY:
Good Friday April 2: 8.30am to 7pm
Saturday April 3: 8.30am to noon, 1pm to 6pm
Easter Sunday April 4: Closed
Easter Monday April 5: 9am to 6pm
No Wells pharmacies are open on Easter Sunday, so the closest pharmacy that is open on that day is Tout's Pharmacy in Street High Street from 3pm to 5pm.