Wells songwriters reach finals of Young Songwriter of the Year Competition

Megan Curl (left) and Hetta Falzon

Huge congratulations to two talented local songwriters from Wells Cathedral School - Hetta Falzon in the Lower Sixth, from Wells, and Megan Curl in Year 10, from Glastonbury - who have both been selected as Top 30 Finalists in this year’s Young Songwriter of the Year competition for UK and Ireland.

Both girls are members of the school’s Popular Music department, and have been selected in the 13 to 18 category.

This is Hetta’s second successive selection for the Top 30 - last year, at just 15 years old, she was runner up of the whole Young Songwriter of the Year Competition 2020, with her song Obsession.

Now in its 11th year, the Young Songwriter 2021 is the leading international songwriting competition for those under 18.

This year’s competition has attracted more than 1,000 entries from aspiring young songwriters aged eight to 18 across the world, so reaching the final 30 is a huge achievement.

The judging panel includes some of the most influential songwriters and producers in the industry, including Tom Odell, Calum Scott, Tom Grennan and Fraser T Smith.

Songs are judged on three key technical elements - lyrics, melody and chord/instrumental balance, as well as the "S Factor" - whether or not the song is sensational.

Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Emily Phillips was among the judges to select the finalists and said: “Some of the songs in this year’s competition have amazed me.

"I have heard melodies and lyrics that I could never have thought of in a thousand years, it really is humbling to hear such invention and musical bravery.”

The top three in the category and the overall winner will be announced in June. The winner and selected finalists will perform at the Young Songwriter 2021 showcase at The Tabernacle, Notting Hill, London, on Saturday November 13.

A Wells Cathedral School spokesperson said: "Good luck to Hetta and Megan, and we’re delighted to celebrate your success thus far."

