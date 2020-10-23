Wells Royal British Legion reveal plans for Remembrance Sunday event

Posted: 23.10.20 at 10:29 by Tim Lethaby



The Remembrance Service will take place in St Cuthbert's Church

The Wells branch of the Royal British Legion has confirmed its plans for marking Remembrance Sunday in the city.

Final arrangements have now been made for this year's Remembrance Service at St Cuthbert’s Church in Wells on Sunday November 8.

It will be invitation only and organisations will receive an invitation to nominate who they want to represent them.

Wreath-laying will take place during the service inside the church. There will be no service outside at the war memorial and no parade up the High Street.

The service will commence at 10.15am and any organisation who ordered a wreath can collect it from the back of the church from 9.30am.

Laying of the Legion wreath at the Harry Patch Memorial outside the Wells and Mendip Museum and the memorial plaque at the cemetery will take place privately.

As for this year's Poppy Appeal, the public will still be able to donate and get a poppy, all be it very different to normal.

Schools packs have been delivered to local schools, and the Legion will have a stall at Wells Market tomorrow (October 24), on Saturday October 31 and Saturday November 7.

Some supermarkets will have poppies available because of a direct arrangement with the stores and the Legion.

The Wells branch also hopes to have some poppies and other items in a few locations in Wells and the surrounding area, but are limited by the Legion as to how many.

You can also donate by texting 70545 by putting POPPY2 for £2 POPPY5 for £5 and POPPY10 for £10.

The Poppy Appeal Website is www.rbl.org.uk/poppyappeal and it shows a wide variety of ways the public can help.

Wells Poppy Appeal organiser and branch committee member, Derek Cooper, said: "It may be very unusual times, but Remembrance will take place and we as a branch will do all we can within Government and Legion guidelines to ensure that happens.

"The latest information can be found on our Facebook page Wells Branch Royal British Legion. We will remember them."

