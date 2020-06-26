Wells roadworks for week commencing June 29

Posted: 26.06.20 at 16:36 by Tim Lethaby



There will be temporary traffic lights on the A39 Glastonbury Road in Wells next week (Photo: Google Street View)

There are scheduled to be temporary traffic lights on the A39 Glastonbury Road in Wells next week.

The lights are due to be in place on Tuesday (June 30) and Wednesday (July 1), near to Tincknells and the Priory Health Park.

They are set to be used to enable Wessex Water to repair a dangerous manhole cover in the road.

Other roadworks scheduled to take place in Wells next week include:

Multi-way temporary traffic lights are scheduled to be in place from Tuesday to July 6 at the junction of Bath Road and Churchill Road, to enable Truespeed to lay a duct and fibre optic cable.

From Monday (June 29) to Wednesday, Truespeed are planning on laying new telecommunication ducts and chambers in Creighton Close, Martins Close and Mullins Close.

From Wednesday to July 14, the company is scheduled to be laying ducts and fibre optic cables in Kings Road, Churchill Road East, Balch Road and Keward Avenue.

Also, Truespeed's work to lay new telecommunication ducts and chambers in Hooper Avenue, Johnson Close, Spring Rise and Somerleaze Close is set to be completed on Monday.

The temporary traffic lights scheduled to be on the B3139 through Dulcote for Wales and West Utilities to replace a metal gas main with a plastic one are set to be there until August 25.

The work by Wales and West Utilities in the Market Place are due to be completed by the end of Monday.

From Thursday (July 2) to July 6, stop and go traffic control is scheduled to be in use on the A39 Bristol Hill to enable Somerset Highways to undertake retexturing work.

From Monday to July 10, Western Power Distribution are set to be undertaking cable works in Burcott Road and Sheldon Drive.

Works to repair the pavements in Woodbury Close and Woodbury Avenue are due to take place from Wednesday to Friday (July 3).

Bristol Water's work in St Cuthbert Street is scheduled to be finished by Monday, and in Priest Row, Southover and Sheldon Drive by Tuesday.

Finally, the permit for scaffolding outside of 26 Chamberlain Street is due to expire on Tuesday.

