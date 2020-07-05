Wells roadworks for week commencing July 6

Posted: 05.07.20 at 11:37 by Tim Lethaby



The Old Bristol Road will be closed for 10 days (Photo: Google Street View)

The Old Bristol Road is scheduled to be closed for two weeks from the junction with Ash Lane in Wells to the Hunter's Lodge.

The road closure is due to start on Monday (July 6) and should be in place from 7am to 5pm Monday to Friday until July 17.

Old Bristol Road is set to be closed to enable Somerset Highways to carry out removal of ash dieback-diseased trees for safety reasons, to prevent harm to people or property from diseased trees falling on the highway.

Other roadworks in Wells that are scheduled to take place this week include:

From Wedneday (July 8) to July 21, rolling temporary traffic lights are due to be in place on the A39 from Wells through to Polsham, to enable Truespeed to blow and splice cables, install poles and clear blockages.

Truespeed's temporary traffic lights at the junction of Bath Road and Churchill Road to lay fibre optic cable and connect a duct, are set to be removed on Monday.

The company's work in Lethbridge Road to clear a blockage is scheduled to be completed on Tuesday (July 7).

The temporary traffic lights on the B3139 through Dulcote to enable Wales and West Utilities to replace a metal gas main with a plastic one, are due to be in place until August 25.

Stop and go traffic control on the A39 Bristol Hill for retexturing work to take place is scheduled to be completed on Monday.

From Wednesday to Friday (July 10) BT is due to be doing underground cable works in St Andrew's Mews and Bishopslea Close.

Similar work is due to be undertaken by the company in Jocelyn Drive from Thursday (July 9) to July 13.

From Monday to Wednesday, Somerset Highways are scheduled to be working on the pavements in Foster Close.

Similar work is planned in Hawkers Lane and Drake Road from Tuesday through to July 17.

Finally, on Monday and Tuesday, Bristol Water have works scheduled in South Street.