Wells roadworks for week commencing December 14

Posted: 13.12.20 at 15:57 by Tim Lethaby



College Road in Wells is set to be closed this week

College Road in Wells is planned to be closed for a day this week for emergency roadworks.

The road is scheduled to be shut on Wednesday (December 16) from the corner with North Road to the crossroads where it meets the A39.

The closure is set to take place to enable Somerset Highways to undertake emergency lining works.

Other roadworks in Wells that are due to take place this week include:

Chamberlain Street is scheduled to reopen on Friday (December 18) following the building renovation works by A and S Building Contractors.

From Thursday (December 17) to December 21, temporary rolling traffic lights are set to be used on the A39 between Wells and Polsham so Truespeed can label and strap into existing BT boxes.

The company is also planning temporary traffic lights in Priory Road from Monday (December 14) to Friday to enable it to lay a duct and fibre optic cable.

Similar work by the firm means temporary traffic lights are also due to be used in North Road on Saturday (December 19) and Sunday (December 20).

A number of other Truespeed roadworks are scheduled this week while it continues its rollout of ultrafast broadband in the city.

From Monday to Wednesday, the company is set to be clearing blockages and pole bends in Tucker Street.

From Tuesday (December 15) to Thursday, the firm is due to be clearing blockages at the base of poles in Milton Lane, Wookey Hole Road and Welsford Avenue.

Truespeed's work laying a new telecommunication duct in Creighton Close is scheduled to be completed on Monday.

Also, the company's work on clearing blockages at the base of poles in St Thomas Street and Mount Pleasant Avenue is set to be finished on Tuesday.

From Monday to Wednesday, Wessex Water is due to be undertaking sewer repair work in Tucker Street.

From Wednesday to Friday, Somerset Highways are scheduled to be doing verge works in Bath Road.

On Thursday, BT is set to be installing a new pole on the A371 Haybridge Hill, and from Thursday to December 21, the company is due to be replacing a pole in Goodymoor Avenue.

Western Power Distribution's work to repair a cable fault in Singleton Court is scheduled to be completed on Monday, as is Bristol Water's work to install a new supply in Jocelyn Drive.

Finally, Bristol Water's work to repair a leak in Drake Road is set to be finished on Monday.