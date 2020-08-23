Wells roadworks for week commencing August 24

Posted: 23.08.20 at 15:20 by Tim Lethaby



Milton Lane in Wells is scheduled to be closed this week (Photo: Google Street View)

Milton Lane, in Wells, is scheduled to be closed for roadworks for three days this week.

The road is set to be shut from Monday (August 24) to Wednesday (August 26) between the junction with Ash Lane and the junction with Reservoir Lane.

The closure is due to be in place to enable Wessex Water to carry out sewer repair works.

Other roadworks scheduled to take place in Wells this week include:

The multi-way temporary traffic lights at the junction of Wookey Hole Road and Watnut Tree Close for Truespeed to lay a duct in a trench for fibre optic cables, build a cabinet, lay a duct for a BT link and a power connection are scheduled to be in place until Monday (August 24).

Multi-way temporary traffic lights at the junction of Ash Lane and Fir Tor Avenue for Truespeed to lay a duct and fibre optic cable and build a cabinet, are set to be used until Monday.

Meanwhile, the rolling temporary traffic lights along the B3139 through Dulcote so Truespeed can access chambers to splice fibre optic cables and also span cable between poles, are due to be used until September 1.

A number of other Truespeed works are also scheduled to take place this week, including from Monday to September 1, laying ducts for their fibre network in trenches and building cabinets in Priory Road and Bishoplea Close.

From Monday to Friday (August 28), the company is set to be excavate trenches to lay ducts and fibre optic cable and build chambers in Lewmond Avenue, Lethbridge Road, Davies Court and Welsford Avenue.

From Tuesday (August 25) to Thursday (August 27), the firm is due to be undertaking remedial works in Mullins Close.

Truespeed's work to lay new ducts for fibre optic cable in Stoberry Avenue, Kennion Road and Welsford Avenue is scheduled to be completed on Monday, and its work to lay a new duct for fibre optic cable in Golding Close should be finished on Tuesday.

BT also have a busy week planned in Wells, with work to provide a wire stay in Bignal Rand Drive scheduled to take place on Monday.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the company is due to be laying a new duct and cable in Drake Road.

From Wednesday to Friday, the firm is set to be working on underground cabling in Bishopslea Close, Jocelyn Drive and Keward Avenue.

Work is scheduled to take place on Old Frome Road outside of the new nursery building from Monday to September 1, to prepare a sewer main to be connected.

Bristol Water's works in Southover are due to be completed on Monday, and Western Power Distribution's work to repair a cable fault in the Market Place is set to be finished on Wednesday.

Finally, a month-long permit for scaffolding at 78 St Thomas Street is scheduled to begin on Monday, while a similar permit for 73 to 75 St Thomas Street is set to finish on Tuesday.