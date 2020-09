Posted: 23.09.20 at 11:27 by Wells Nub News



The accident has happened on the A371 outside Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

The A371 Wells relief road is blocked following an accident this morning (September 23).

The accident has happened between the junction with the B3139 into Dulcote and Morrisons, and traffic is being diverted.

At least three police cars, two fire engines and two ambulances are in attendance, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

