Wells Property of the Week: Three-storey cottage with views of church up for sale

Posted: 19.04.21 at 11:39 by Tim Lethaby



Three-bedroom cottage in St Cuthbert Street

Our property section is full of great homes in the Wells area.

Here is our top pick for the week:

Three-bedroom cottage with views of St Cuthbert's Church in St Cuthbert Street, Wells, offered for sale by Palmer Snell.

Number 22 St Cuthbert's Street is an extended cottage which is arranged over three floors.

On the ground floor is a cosy lounge with a wood burner and a kitchen diner as well as a utility room with a useful cloakroom.

To the first floor are two bedrooms and the family bathroom, and the second floor has a further good sized bedroom.

Three-bedroom cottage in St Cuthbert Street

There is a pretty walled garden with fabulous views of St Cuthbert's Church and the property further benefits from on-street parking, with time restrictions.

To find out more and to book a viewing, visit palmersnell.co.uk.

