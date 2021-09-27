Wells Property of the Week: Three-bedroom townhouse in a quiet area of the city up for sale

Posted: 27.09.21 at 13:36 by Tim Lethaby



Three-bedroom townhouse in a quiet area of the city in West Street, Wells, offered for sale by Roderick Thomas.

Number 6 West Street is a mid-terraced townhouse in a quiet position. The house stands well back from the road behind a stone wall and a neatly landscaped paved garden with shrubs.

Inside, the accommodation has double glazing and gas central heating, and is arranged for comfortable modern living.

The front door opens into a hall with the sitting room to the left which has a large bay window, a cast iron fireplace with an inset gas fire and two side alcoves with cupboards. An attractive feature is the stained glass window to the hall.

The kitchen and dining room are now a good size open plan room with the dining area having a glass fronted fireplace (with a gas fire), an original china cupboard and French doors to the courtyard garden.

The kitchen area has fitted units with a peninsula unit which all provide plenty of storage. Appliances include a double oven, gas hob and extractor.

Beyond the kitchen is a passageway with the shower room having a basin, WC and tiled shower cubicle.

At the far end of the house is a garden room/utility room with a Belfast sink, and cupboards housing the boiler, dishwasher and washing machine. There’s also a store cupboard with space for hanging coats.

On the first floor are three bedrooms with the main room having fitted wardrobes. The shower room has a basin, WC and shower area.

A steep staircase leads from the landing to a large second floor room with a Velux window and considered to be suitable for conversion, subject to all consents.

Outside the back door is a terrace of decking with space for relaxation, and also room for a garden table and chairs.

There are doors to the garage, a store area alongside the garage and a paved courtyard. On the far side of the garage is a parking area and access to a service lane.

