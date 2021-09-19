Wells Property of the Week: Three-bedroom period house with charming garden up for sale

Posted: 19.09.21 at 14:20 by Tim Lethaby



Three-bedroom period house with a charming garden in St Thomas Street, Wells, offered for sale by Roderick Thomas.

This is a comfortable and appealing period house with an excellent mature garden and a wonderful location within a short walk of the cathedral.

The house includes a hall, sitting room, kitchen with dining area, rear porch, utility room/cloakroom, three bedrooms, shower room and a loft with great headroom.

Outside are a stone outhouse, timber shed and a rear garden with a southerly aspect and which is an absolute delight.

Number 86 appears to be a Victorian property but having regard to the history of St Thomas Street there is every likelihood it has medieval origins.

It certainly has considerable character and appeal, and retains period details. These include flagstones, picture rails, dado rails and fireplaces.

The front door opens into hall with flagstones, store cupboard, staircase and an understairs cupboard arranged as a cloaks cupboard with room for coats and boots.

The sitting room is at the front of the house. It has a picture rail, Victorian fireplace with side alcoves and a window seat.

The kitchen and dining room has two distinct areas with both having a flagstone floor. The kitchen area is well fitted with pine cupboards, a sink unit, tiled splashbacks, a free standing cooker and a fridge.

The dining room has a window seat, two alcove cupboards and plenty of space for a table and chairs.

A pine door leads into a rear porch (with cupboard) and the utility room/cloakroom. This has a sink unit, cupboards, space and plumbing for a washing machine and a partly partitioned WC.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and a shower room. Two of the bedrooms have fireplaces and window seats.

The third bedroom has a window seat and loft access. The shower room has a large shower enclosure, hand basin and WC.

The loft, accessed by a retracting ladder from the third bedroom, has plenty of headroom and scope for further accommodation subject to any necessary consents.

The garden is a gem - just outside the rear porch door is a paved terrace, stone outhouse and beyond is, a lawn, mature shrubs, a timber shed and a high stone wall.

To find out more and to book a viewing, visit roderickthomas.co.uk.

